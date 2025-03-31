Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $449.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.05 and a 200 day moving average of $465.07.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

