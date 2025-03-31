Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 29856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.
Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $572.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.46.
Invesco Semiconductors ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF
Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Semiconductors ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows With Strong Rebound Potential
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Casey’s General Stores Insider Buys Shares of This Must-Own Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- U.S. Steel and Nippon Merger: Should Investors Bet on It?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.