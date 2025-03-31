Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 29856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $572.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

