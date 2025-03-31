Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 31st (ALL, BLFS, CRMT, CTMX, CVEO, EGP, FHN, GCBC, IRM, JEF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 31st:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

