Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 31st (AIRS, CRWD, DOCU, LHX, MNDY, QLYS, RDWR, RPD, TENB, VRNS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 31st:

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $6.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $245.00 to $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

