Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 31st (AIRS, CRWD, DOCU, LHX, MNDY, QLYS, RDWR, RPD, TENB, VRNS)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 31st:

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $6.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $245.00 to $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.