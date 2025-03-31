IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $343,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after buying an additional 226,017 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,026,000 after acquiring an additional 44,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $177.27 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $253.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average is $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.