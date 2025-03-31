IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $123,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

NYSE IQV opened at $177.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $253.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

