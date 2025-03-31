IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,987,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $177.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $253.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

