Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Short Interest Update

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 452,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 508,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,108 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 398,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $2,576,000.

Shares of IROH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.48. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

