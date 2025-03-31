iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,767,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,873,810 shares.The stock last traded at $100.68 and had previously closed at $100.67.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

