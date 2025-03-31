iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $90.14 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.