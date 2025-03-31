iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $558.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $537.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

