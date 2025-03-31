iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 105,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 29,035 shares.The stock last traded at $95.87 and had previously closed at $95.59.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 853,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.