iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 105,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 29,035 shares.The stock last traded at $95.87 and had previously closed at $95.59.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $886.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
