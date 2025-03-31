iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BELT opened at $27.67 on Monday. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of 32.31.

Get iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF alerts:

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (BELT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in US equities of any market capitalization. BELT was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.