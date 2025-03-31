iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,000,000.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,856,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

