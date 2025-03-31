iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $111.10, with a volume of 4147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.