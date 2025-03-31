iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 146,949 shares.The stock last traded at $100.81 and had previously closed at $100.27.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.