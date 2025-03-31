Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,956,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 6,985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,690.9 days.
Italgas Price Performance
ITGGF remained flat at $6.73 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Italgas has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
Italgas Company Profile
