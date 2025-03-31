Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,956,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 6,985,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,690.9 days.

Italgas Price Performance

ITGGF remained flat at $6.73 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Italgas has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Get Italgas alerts:

Italgas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.