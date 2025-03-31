Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 7.1 %

JAGX opened at $5.00 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

