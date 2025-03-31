Jane Poole Purchases 54 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Poole acquired 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £151.74 ($196.20).

Jane Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Jane Poole purchased 54 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($192.01).

On Monday, January 27th, Jane Poole bought 56 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($193.33).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.65) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 289.80 ($3.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group ( LON:DLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Direct Line Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Direct Line Insurance Group plc will post 21.3365735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

