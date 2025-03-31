Jane Poole Sells 19,864 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Poole sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £55,817.84 ($72,172.02).

Jane Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Jane Poole acquired 54 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £151.74 ($196.20).

On Thursday, February 27th, Jane Poole bought 54 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($192.01).

On Monday, January 27th, Jane Poole purchased 56 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($193.33).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 281.20 ($3.64). The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.80 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group ( LON:DLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Direct Line Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Direct Line Insurance Group plc will post 21.3365735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

