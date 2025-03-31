Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,247 ($16.12) and last traded at GBX 1,251.42 ($16.18), with a volume of 365476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,278 ($16.52).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.15) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.51) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,077 ($26.86).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,430.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,469.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

