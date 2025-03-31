JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $307.69 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,727,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $307,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,900,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,977,000 after acquiring an additional 388,961 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,966,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,933,000 after purchasing an additional 308,837 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,363,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,150,000 after purchasing an additional 969,488 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

