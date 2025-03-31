JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 171,575 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,256,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $285,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 240.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $69.65 on Monday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sempra’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

