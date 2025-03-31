KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.73, Zacks reports.

KALA BIO Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KALA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. 2,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -2.19. KALA BIO has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $44,093.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,979.88. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,531. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Further Reading

