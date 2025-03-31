Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in March

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of KRDXF remained flat at $315.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.90. Kardex has a 52 week low of $239.22 and a 52 week high of $339.60.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

