Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

KMTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KMTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,871. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

