Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Kestra Medical Technologies stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

