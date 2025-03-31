Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 126,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of KNBWY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.01. 10,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.12. Kirin has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

