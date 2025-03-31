Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 735,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,791,000 after purchasing an additional 549,812 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 697.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 350,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 306,343 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $19,822,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

LW opened at $53.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

