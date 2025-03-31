Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 49.1% in March

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,036,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 4,718,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Monday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
