Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 49.1% in March

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,036,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 4,718,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Monday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

