Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Update

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.9 %
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leggett & Platt
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.