Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lendway stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Lendway worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendway Price Performance

LDWY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Lendway has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway ( NASDAQ:LDWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

