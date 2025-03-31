Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4178 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

