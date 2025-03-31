Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 343,875 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after buying an additional 694,749 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFAI opened at $31.50 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.