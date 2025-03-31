Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138,919.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 181,985 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

