Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 234,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $26.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.