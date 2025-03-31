Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 707,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 192,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCSH opened at $78.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

