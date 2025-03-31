Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 122940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

