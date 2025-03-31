LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.91.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
