loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in loanDepot by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

loanDepot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 930,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,105. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $389.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

