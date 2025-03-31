Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.32 and a 200-day moving average of $270.93.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.05.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

