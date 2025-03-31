Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $67,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 177,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 92,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $114.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

