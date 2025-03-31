Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 109,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 251,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $174.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

