Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,180,456.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,797.54. This represents a 90.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock worth $143,072,448. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.