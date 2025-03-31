Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 34 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Equinix were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.59.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $803.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $895.96 and a 200 day moving average of $909.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

