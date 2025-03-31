Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

