Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,491,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,371,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

LYB stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

