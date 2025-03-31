Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Lotus Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOTWW opened at $0.15 on Monday. Lotus Technology has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
Lotus Technology Company Profile
