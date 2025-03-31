Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTWW opened at $0.15 on Monday. Lotus Technology has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

