LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LPKFF remained flat at $7.88 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment supplies electronic equipment for manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit board prototypes for public organizations, such as research institutes, universities, and schools, as well as development departments of industrial companies.

