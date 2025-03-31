LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LPKFF remained flat at $7.88 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $10.14.
