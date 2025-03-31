Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $0.61 on Friday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 71.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of ($6.64) million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.