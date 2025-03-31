Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $0.61 on Friday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 71.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of ($6.64) million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

About Maiden

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maiden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maiden by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Maiden by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Maiden by 244.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.